Bucksport Softball Downs MDI 12-4

The Bucksport Softball Team downed the MDI Trojans 12-4 on Friday, May 10th in Bar Harbor.

Jetta Shook, batting 3rd and playing catcher was 3-5 with a double and triple, driving in a pair of runs for the Golden Bucks.

Lexi Raymond had a pair of hits, with a triple. Sam Cyr, Natalie Simpson, and Allie Hanscom each had 2 hits for Bucksport. Lily Chiavelli, Jayden Tripp and Alivia Shute each singled for the Lady Bucks.

Simpson was in the circle, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, all unearned. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Taylor Grant had 2 hits for MDI including a double. Alli Horner, Grace Horner and Hannah Lawson each singled for the Trojans.

Taylor Grant was in the circle for MDI. She allowed 14 hits, and 12 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 3.

Bucksport is now 8-1. They will play at Mount View in Thorndike on Monday, May 13th at 4p.m.

MDI is 5-3 and will play at Old Town on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

