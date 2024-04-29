Bucksport Softball Rallies with 7 Runs in 8th Inning to Beat Sumner 9-3

The Bucksport Lady Bucks were trailing Sumner 2-1 going into the top of the 7th inning, and then exploded for 8 runs to beat the Tigers 9-3 in East Sullivan on Monday, April 29th.

Bucksport sent 12 batters to the plate in the 7th inning, taking advantage of 2 Tigers' errors.

Natalie Simpson was in the circle for Bucksport. She allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Jetta Shootk was 2-3 with a double. Jayden Tripp had a double and drove in a run. Alivia Shute had 2 singles. Sam Cyre, Lexi Raymond, Simpson and McKenzie Giroux all singled for the Golden Bucks.

Unfortunately we don't have any of Sumner's stats. If we get them, we will add them to this story.

Bucksport is 5-1, having won 5 games in a row. They will host Searsport on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Sumner is 3-2. They host Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

