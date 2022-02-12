Bucksport Sweeps EMITL Small School PVC Indoor Track and Field Championships

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Girl's and Boy's Indoor Track and Field Teams won the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School PVC Championships on Friday, February 11th at the University of Maine Field House. The Team results were

Girls

Bucskport 153 points Central 92 points Orono 85 points GSA 31 points Sumner 29 points Foxcroft Academy 5 points

Boys

Bucksport 150 points Sumner 81 points Orono 62 points Foxcroft Academy 60 points Central 29 points GSA 20 points Bangor Christian 15 points Dexter 4 points.

Here are the individual results

