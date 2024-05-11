Bucksport Track and Field Meet – May 10 [RESULTS]

The Bucksport Track and Field Team played host to the Track and Field Teams from Dexter, John Bapst, Penobscot Christian, Searsport, Sumner and Washington Academy teams on Friday, May 10th. Here are the results.

Girls

John Bapst - 146 Bucksport - 143 Washington Academy - 103 Sumner - 51 Dexter - 34 Penobscot Christian - 21 Searsport - 1

To see all the individual Girl's results click HERE

Boys

Bucksport - 159 John Bapst - 140 Sumner - 88 Washington Academy - 63 Dexter - 44 Penobscot Christian - 30 Searsport - 6

To see all the individual Boy's results click HERE

