Bucksport’s Jake Guty Throws No-Hitter as Golden Bucks Beat Dexter 8-0

Jake Guty threw Bucksport's 2nd no-hitter of the season on Friday, April 29th as the Golden Bucks defeated Dexter 8-0. Bucksport hasn't allowed a run yet this season in 4 games.

Guty went 7 innings, striking out 16 and walking 3.

He helped himself at the plate, going 1-3 with a double and driving in 2 runs.

Jason Terrill was 3-4, with a double and driving in 3 runs. Tyler Hallett and Cameron Rich were each 2-3 for Bucksport.

Payson Rienhrdt started for Dexter and went 3 innings. he allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 4.

Nate Fernald went 2.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He walked 1.

Will Spratt pitched the last 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 1 and walking a batter.

Bucksport is 4-0 on the season and will play host to GSA on Monday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m.

Dexter is 2-1 and plays at Penquis Valley on Saturday, April 30th at 12 Noon.

(Stats via Gamechanger)