Bucksport&#8217;s William Hileman Wins Boy&#8217;s Old Town Invitational, MDI Finishes 1st in Team Totals

Bucksport’s William Hileman Wins Boy’s Old Town Invitational, MDI Finishes 1st in Team Totals

Old Town Invitational September 23, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Bucksport's William Hileman won the Old Town Boy's Varsity Invitational on Saturday, September 23rd.

The MDI Trojans finished 1st in the Team Standings!

Team Standings

  1. MDI 64
  2. John Bapst 72
  3. Bucksport 99
  4. Ellsworth 128
  5. Caribou 129
  6. GSA 131
  7. Houlton 150
  8. Foxcroft Academy 215
  9. Brewer 230
  10. Washington Academy 249
  11. Presque Isle 291

Here are the individual times.

  Event 4  Boys 5k Run CC Varsity

  1 William Hileman           12 Bucksport Hi          17:29.19    1
  2 Gage Bruns                12 Bucksport Hi          17:40.43    2
  3 Liam McKernan             12 Mt. Desert I          17:43.36    3
  4 Griffin Merrill           11 John Bapst M          17:43.37    4
  5 Runner Jarrett            11 Foxcroft Academy      17:55.74    5
  6 Troy Morrison             12 George Steve          18:18.26    6
  7 Jacob Violette            11 Caribou High School   18:25.09    7
  8 Trevor Parlee             12 Brewer High School    18:31.42    8
  9 Henry Milan               11 John Bapst M          18:33.76    9
 10 Malachi Witmer             9 Houlton/GHCA          18:33.78   10
 11 Lucian Avila-Gatz         11 Mt. Desert I          18:35.88   11
 12 Brayden Drake              9 Houlton/GHCA          18:37.57   12
 13 Chris Cooper              10 Mt. Desert I          18:38.93   13
 14 Jonathan Ouellette        11 John Bapst M          18:39.29   14
 15 Ethan Roach               12 John Bapst M          18:39.66   15
 16 James Brady               10 Houlton/GHCA          18:47.19   16
 17 Michael Johnson           12 Bucksport Hi          18:47.25   17
 18 Jay Haney                 12 Mt. Desert I          18:58.17   18
 19 Patrick Saltysiak         10 Mt. Desert I          18:58.39   19
 20 Matthew Cormier           12 Ellsworth Hi          19:00.39   20
 21 Aedyn Hughes              11 Ellsworth Hi          19:03.68   21
 22 Dakoda Davis              12 Washington Academy    19:04.83   22
 23 Tewolde Stewart            9 Caribou High School   19:06.04   23
 24 Noah McGruder              9 Ellsworth Hi          19:08.24   24
 25 William Francis           11 Old Town Hig          19:09.25
 26 Chris Taylor              11 Ellsworth Hi          19:09.48   25
 27 David Patnaude            12 George Steve          19:13.78   26
 28 Erik Davis                11 George Steve          19:13.80   27
 29 Seth Dubay                 9 Caribou High School   19:17.92   28
 30 Tryg Soares               10 Mt. Desert I          19:19.67   29
 31 Jed Hartley               11 John Bapst M          19:20.72   30
 32 Harrison Landes           11 Caribou High School   19:37.83   31
 33 Pace Jarrett               9 Foxcroft Academy      19:53.05   32
 34 Beckham Rand               9 John Bapst M          20:00.36   33
 35 James Goddard              9 Mt. Desert I          20:01.67   34
 36 Owen Norgang              11 George Steve          20:12.23   35
 37 Connor Kedzierski          9 Bucksport Hi          20:13.44   36
 38 Thomas Coolidge           11 George Steve          20:14.19   37
 39 Rowan Tate                12 Ellsworth Hi          20:15.54   38
 40 Felix Markosian           11 Ellsworth Hi          20:17.80   39
 41 Bradien Frakes            11 Caribou High School   20:25.77   40
 42 Jason Choi                10 John Bapst M          20:34.65   41
 43 Ansel Tenney              11 George Steve          20:41.28   42
 44 Logan Jackson             12 Central High School   20:43.70
 45 Connor Meshey              9 Bucksport Hi          20:44.11   43
 46 Benjamin Tate             11 Ellsworth Hi          20:44.68   44
 47 Shawn Coty                 9 Houlton/GHCA          20:44.88   45
 48 Lukas Modrusan            12 Hermon High School    20:47.53
 49 Zachary Peirce            12 Foxcroft Academy      21:21.29   46
 50 Zachary Havey-Chambers    10 Bucksport Hi          21:25.86   47
 51 Valentyn Pickens          10 Presque Isle          21:31.23   48
 52 Hunter Roberts             9 Washington Academy    21:39.86   49
 53 Coburn Morris              9 Washington Academy    21:49.62   50
 54 Kodiak Gerken             11 Mattanawcook          21:56.10
 55 Edward Bell               12 Caribou High School   22:03.50   51
 56 Aaron Belanger            12 Hermon High School    22:05.10
 57 Jayden Richards           12 Brewer High School    22:06.73   52
 58 Ryder Chandler            11 Presque Isle          22:15.84   53
 59 Emmett Watters            12 George Steve          22:38.49   54
 60 Seth Reardon              12 Brewer High School    22:53.75   55
 61 Marlin Orcutt             10 Bucksport Hi          23:08.62   56
 62 Isaiah Hatch              11 Deer Isle St          23:10.21
 63 Matthew Goodwin            9 Brewer High School    23:14.81   57
 64 Shreyas Handral            9 Brewer High School    23:15.01   58
 65 Nikolas Long               9 Brewer High School    23:15.70   59
 66 Teddy Bemis               12 Presque Isle          23:20.61   60
 67 Alex Leclair              11 Presque Isle          23:43.46   61
 68 Victor Mubang             10 Washington Academy    23:49.06   62
 69 Nick Anderson             12 Caribou High School   23:56.97   63
 70 John Seo                  10 Foxcroft Academy      24:06.31   64
 71 Noah Vallor               11 Brewer High School    24:22.22   65
 72 Leo Whittemore             9 Washington Academy    24:30.00   66
 73 Shayne Grass               9 Houlton/GHCA          24:41.52   67
 74 Griffin Henderson         10 Old Town Hig          24:54.48
 75 Glenn Modrusan            10 Hermon High School    25:25.60
 76 Daniel Buryak             10 Foxcroft Academy      25:50.72   68
 77 Noah Holland              10 Presque Isle          26:32.42   69
 78 Gavin McReavy              9 Mattanawcook          26:33.82
 79 Kason Chen                10 Presque Isle          27:33.77   70
 80 Davey Kim                  9 Foxcroft Academy      29:16.27   71
 81 Noah McNeal               12 Schenck High School   30:55.91
Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall  Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

Categories: High School Cross Country
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket