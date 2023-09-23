Bucksport’s William Hileman Wins Boy’s Old Town Invitational, MDI Finishes 1st in Team Totals

Bucksport's William Hileman won the Old Town Boy's Varsity Invitational on Saturday, September 23rd.

The MDI Trojans finished 1st in the Team Standings!

Team Standings

MDI 64 John Bapst 72 Bucksport 99 Ellsworth 128 Caribou 129 GSA 131 Houlton 150 Foxcroft Academy 215 Brewer 230 Washington Academy 249 Presque Isle 291

Here are the individual times.

Event 4 Boys 5k Run CC Varsity 1 William Hileman 12 Bucksport Hi 17:29.19 1 2 Gage Bruns 12 Bucksport Hi 17:40.43 2 3 Liam McKernan 12 Mt. Desert I 17:43.36 3 4 Griffin Merrill 11 John Bapst M 17:43.37 4 5 Runner Jarrett 11 Foxcroft Academy 17:55.74 5 6 Troy Morrison 12 George Steve 18:18.26 6 7 Jacob Violette 11 Caribou High School 18:25.09 7 8 Trevor Parlee 12 Brewer High School 18:31.42 8 9 Henry Milan 11 John Bapst M 18:33.76 9 10 Malachi Witmer 9 Houlton/GHCA 18:33.78 10 11 Lucian Avila-Gatz 11 Mt. Desert I 18:35.88 11 12 Brayden Drake 9 Houlton/GHCA 18:37.57 12 13 Chris Cooper 10 Mt. Desert I 18:38.93 13 14 Jonathan Ouellette 11 John Bapst M 18:39.29 14 15 Ethan Roach 12 John Bapst M 18:39.66 15 16 James Brady 10 Houlton/GHCA 18:47.19 16 17 Michael Johnson 12 Bucksport Hi 18:47.25 17 18 Jay Haney 12 Mt. Desert I 18:58.17 18 19 Patrick Saltysiak 10 Mt. Desert I 18:58.39 19 20 Matthew Cormier 12 Ellsworth Hi 19:00.39 20 21 Aedyn Hughes 11 Ellsworth Hi 19:03.68 21 22 Dakoda Davis 12 Washington Academy 19:04.83 22 23 Tewolde Stewart 9 Caribou High School 19:06.04 23 24 Noah McGruder 9 Ellsworth Hi 19:08.24 24 25 William Francis 11 Old Town Hig 19:09.25 26 Chris Taylor 11 Ellsworth Hi 19:09.48 25 27 David Patnaude 12 George Steve 19:13.78 26 28 Erik Davis 11 George Steve 19:13.80 27 29 Seth Dubay 9 Caribou High School 19:17.92 28 30 Tryg Soares 10 Mt. Desert I 19:19.67 29 31 Jed Hartley 11 John Bapst M 19:20.72 30 32 Harrison Landes 11 Caribou High School 19:37.83 31 33 Pace Jarrett 9 Foxcroft Academy 19:53.05 32 34 Beckham Rand 9 John Bapst M 20:00.36 33 35 James Goddard 9 Mt. Desert I 20:01.67 34 36 Owen Norgang 11 George Steve 20:12.23 35 37 Connor Kedzierski 9 Bucksport Hi 20:13.44 36 38 Thomas Coolidge 11 George Steve 20:14.19 37 39 Rowan Tate 12 Ellsworth Hi 20:15.54 38 40 Felix Markosian 11 Ellsworth Hi 20:17.80 39 41 Bradien Frakes 11 Caribou High School 20:25.77 40 42 Jason Choi 10 John Bapst M 20:34.65 41 43 Ansel Tenney 11 George Steve 20:41.28 42 44 Logan Jackson 12 Central High School 20:43.70 45 Connor Meshey 9 Bucksport Hi 20:44.11 43 46 Benjamin Tate 11 Ellsworth Hi 20:44.68 44 47 Shawn Coty 9 Houlton/GHCA 20:44.88 45 48 Lukas Modrusan 12 Hermon High School 20:47.53 49 Zachary Peirce 12 Foxcroft Academy 21:21.29 46 50 Zachary Havey-Chambers 10 Bucksport Hi 21:25.86 47 51 Valentyn Pickens 10 Presque Isle 21:31.23 48 52 Hunter Roberts 9 Washington Academy 21:39.86 49 53 Coburn Morris 9 Washington Academy 21:49.62 50 54 Kodiak Gerken 11 Mattanawcook 21:56.10 55 Edward Bell 12 Caribou High School 22:03.50 51 56 Aaron Belanger 12 Hermon High School 22:05.10 57 Jayden Richards 12 Brewer High School 22:06.73 52 58 Ryder Chandler 11 Presque Isle 22:15.84 53 59 Emmett Watters 12 George Steve 22:38.49 54 60 Seth Reardon 12 Brewer High School 22:53.75 55 61 Marlin Orcutt 10 Bucksport Hi 23:08.62 56 62 Isaiah Hatch 11 Deer Isle St 23:10.21 63 Matthew Goodwin 9 Brewer High School 23:14.81 57 64 Shreyas Handral 9 Brewer High School 23:15.01 58 65 Nikolas Long 9 Brewer High School 23:15.70 59 66 Teddy Bemis 12 Presque Isle 23:20.61 60 67 Alex Leclair 11 Presque Isle 23:43.46 61 68 Victor Mubang 10 Washington Academy 23:49.06 62 69 Nick Anderson 12 Caribou High School 23:56.97 63 70 John Seo 10 Foxcroft Academy 24:06.31 64 71 Noah Vallor 11 Brewer High School 24:22.22 65 72 Leo Whittemore 9 Washington Academy 24:30.00 66 73 Shayne Grass 9 Houlton/GHCA 24:41.52 67 74 Griffin Henderson 10 Old Town Hig 24:54.48 75 Glenn Modrusan 10 Hermon High School 25:25.60 76 Daniel Buryak 10 Foxcroft Academy 25:50.72 68 77 Noah Holland 10 Presque Isle 26:32.42 69 78 Gavin McReavy 9 Mattanawcook 26:33.82 79 Kason Chen 10 Presque Isle 27:33.77 70 80 Davey Kim 9 Foxcroft Academy 29:16.27 71 81 Noah McNeal 12 Schenck High School 30:55.91

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com