Top-25 Male Runners at State X-C Championships – Qualifiers for New Englands November 11

Congratulations to the Top-25 Female Runners at the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 4th. They have qualified for the New England Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 11th in Belfast, Maine.

The Top 25 were

Top 25 Individuals Qualify for New Englands 1 Maddox Jordan 12 Noble High School 5:03.4 15:42.61 3 2 Kaleb Colson 12 Sumner Memor 5:05.3 15:48.28 2 1 3 Nathan Blades 12 Portland Hig 5:06.3 15:51.59 3 2 4 Sam Laverdiere 11 Lake Region 5:06.6 15:52.36 1 3 5 Carter Libby 12 Gray New Glo 5:08.3 15:57.74 1 4 6 Xavier Lemieux 12 Bonny Eagle 5:13.4 16:13.55 3 5 7 Henri Rivard 10 Marshwood Hi 5:13.8 16:14.83 3 6 8 Ellis Wood 10 Deering High School 5:14.0 16:15.37 3 7 9 Alex Gilbert 10 Freeport Hig 5:14.7 16:17.67 1 8 10 Ethan Keller 11 Scarborough 5:15.1 16:18.71 3 9 11 Will Spaulding 12 Freeport Hig 5:15.3 16:19.60 1 10 12 Aidan Ring 11 York High School 5:16.6 16:23.49 1 11 13 Evan Small 11 South Portla 5:16.6 16:23.66 3 12 14 Benjamin Prestes 12 Portland Hig 5:17.7 16:26.98 3 13 15 Lucas Hutchinson 11 Oxford Hills 5:19.4 16:32.14 3 16 Christopher Pottle 12 Winthrop Hig 5:20.4 16:35.17 2 14 17 William Coull 11 Greely High School 5:21.9 16:39.86 1 15 18 Conner Smith 11 Freeport Hig 5:23.5 16:44.90 1 16 19 Eliot O'Mahoney 12 Lincoln Academy 5:24.2 16:47.22 1 17 20 Asher Valentine 10 Hampden Academy 5:24.4 16:47.89 3 18 21 Henri McCourt 11 Mt. Blue Hig 5:24.7 16:48.73 3 19 22 Will Meyer 9 Camden Hills 5:24.9 16:49.26 3 20 23 Atticus Merriam 9 Scarborough 5:25.2 16:50.13 3 21 24 Harrison Shain 12 Hampden Academy 5:25.5 16:51.29 3 22 25 Tait Harvey 10 Greely High School 5:25.6 16:51.43 1 23

Also qualifying were the following teams - Portland, Scarborough, Freeport, Hampden Academy, Bonny Eagle and Sumner Memorial High School.