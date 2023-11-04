Top-25 Male Runners at State X-C Championships – Qualifiers for New Englands November 11

October 23, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to the Top-25 Female Runners at the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 4th. They have qualified for the New England Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 11th in Belfast, Maine.

The Top 25 were

Top 25 Individuals Qualify for New Englands

  1 Maddox Jordan             12 Noble High School       5:03.4   15:42.61   3
  2 Kaleb Colson              12 Sumner Memor            5:05.3   15:48.28   2   1
  3 Nathan Blades             12 Portland Hig            5:06.3   15:51.59   3   2
  4 Sam Laverdiere            11 Lake Region             5:06.6   15:52.36   1   3
  5 Carter Libby              12 Gray New Glo            5:08.3   15:57.74   1   4
  6 Xavier Lemieux            12 Bonny Eagle             5:13.4   16:13.55   3   5
  7 Henri Rivard              10 Marshwood Hi            5:13.8   16:14.83   3   6
  8 Ellis Wood                10 Deering High School     5:14.0   16:15.37   3   7
  9 Alex Gilbert              10 Freeport Hig            5:14.7   16:17.67   1   8
 10 Ethan Keller              11 Scarborough             5:15.1   16:18.71   3   9
 11 Will Spaulding            12 Freeport Hig            5:15.3   16:19.60   1  10
 12 Aidan Ring                11 York High School        5:16.6   16:23.49   1  11
 13 Evan Small                11 South Portla            5:16.6   16:23.66   3  12
 14 Benjamin Prestes          12 Portland Hig            5:17.7   16:26.98   3  13
 15 Lucas Hutchinson          11 Oxford Hills            5:19.4   16:32.14   3
 16 Christopher Pottle        12 Winthrop Hig            5:20.4   16:35.17   2  14
 17 William Coull             11 Greely High School      5:21.9   16:39.86   1  15
 18 Conner Smith              11 Freeport Hig            5:23.5   16:44.90   1  16
 19 Eliot O'Mahoney           12 Lincoln Academy         5:24.2   16:47.22   1  17
 20 Asher Valentine           10 Hampden Academy         5:24.4   16:47.89   3  18
 21 Henri McCourt             11 Mt. Blue Hig            5:24.7   16:48.73   3  19
 22 Will Meyer                 9 Camden Hills            5:24.9   16:49.26   3  20
 23 Atticus Merriam            9 Scarborough             5:25.2   16:50.13   3  21
 24 Harrison Shain            12 Hampden Academy         5:25.5   16:51.29   3  22
 25 Tait Harvey               10 Greely High School      5:25.6   16:51.43   1  23

Also qualifying were the following teams - Portland, Scarborough, Freeport, Hampden Academy, Bonny Eagle and Sumner Memorial High School.

