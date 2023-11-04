Top-25 Female Runners at State X-C Championships – Qualifiers for New Englands November 11

Top-25 Female Runners at State X-C Championships &#8211; Qualifiers for New Englands November 11

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to the Top-25 Female Runners at the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 4th. They have qualified for the New England Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 11th in Belfast, Maine.

The Top 25 were

  1 Ruth White                12 Orono High School       5:27.7   16:57.95   2   1
  2 Teanne Ewings             11 Houlton/GHCA            5:35.7   17:22.95   2   2
  3 Cary Drake                12 York High School        5:50.4   18:08.47   1   3
  4 Soren Stark-Chessa        10 Maine Coast Waldorf     5:55.2   18:23.56   2   4
  5 Samantha Moore            11 Portland Hig            5:57.5   18:30.73   3   5
  6 Addy Thibodeau            12 Bonny Eagle             6:00.8   18:40.73   3   6
  7 Amelia Vandongen          11 Mt. Desert I            6:04.2   18:51.54   1   7
  8 Clara White               10 Orono High School       6:13.3   19:19.82   2   8
  9 Natalie Johnson           11 Houlton/GHCA            6:13.7   19:20.92   2   9
 10 Shealyn Brochu            11 Morse High School       6:15.1   19:25.16   1  10
 11 Maeve Woodruff            12 Brunswick Hi            6:16.6   19:30.06   3  11
 12 Rowan Barry               10 Greely High School      6:16.8   19:30.61   1  12
 13 Hannah Keene              11 Kennebunk Hi            6:16.9   19:30.85   3  13
 14 Haley Marston             10 Leavitt Area            6:16.9   19:30.99   1
 15 Jenna VanRyn              12 Camden Hills            6:17.5   19:32.78   3  14
 16 Haley Williams            12 Winthrop Hig            6:17.8   19:33.75   2
 17 Lucy Huggett              10 Freeport Hig            6:18.2   19:35.04   1  15
 18 Grace Alexander           10 Waynflete School        6:18.8   19:36.83   2  16
 19 Gretchen Plant            10 Hampden Academy         6:20.9   19:43.15   3  17
 20 Marina Violette           10 Bonny Eagle             6:21.4   19:44.87   3  18
 21 Addison Elliott            9 Hampden Academy         6:21.4   19:44.92   3  19
 22 Molly Kenealy             12 York High School        6:21.8   19:46.15   1  20
 23 Dylan Burmeister          11 Lincoln Academy         6:22.2   19:47.17   1  21
 24 Madelyn Hutchins          10 York High School        6:23.2   19:50.54   1  22
 25 Katie McCarthy            12 Bangor High School      6:23.6   19:51.61   3  23

The Top 6 teams qualified for the New England's as well. They were

  1. Bonny Eagle
  2. Camden Hills
  3. York
  4. Portland
  5. Orono
  6. Hampden Academy

To see all the girls results click HERE

