Top-25 Female Runners at State X-C Championships – Qualifiers for New Englands November 11

Congratulations to the Top-25 Female Runners at the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 4th. They have qualified for the New England Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 11th in Belfast, Maine.

The Top 25 were

Top 25 Individuals Qualify for New Englands 1 Ruth White 12 Orono High School 5:27.7 16:57.95 2 1 2 Teanne Ewings 11 Houlton/GHCA 5:35.7 17:22.95 2 2 3 Cary Drake 12 York High School 5:50.4 18:08.47 1 3 4 Soren Stark-Chessa 10 Maine Coast Waldorf 5:55.2 18:23.56 2 4 5 Samantha Moore 11 Portland Hig 5:57.5 18:30.73 3 5 6 Addy Thibodeau 12 Bonny Eagle 6:00.8 18:40.73 3 6 7 Amelia Vandongen 11 Mt. Desert I 6:04.2 18:51.54 1 7 8 Clara White 10 Orono High School 6:13.3 19:19.82 2 8 9 Natalie Johnson 11 Houlton/GHCA 6:13.7 19:20.92 2 9 10 Shealyn Brochu 11 Morse High School 6:15.1 19:25.16 1 10 11 Maeve Woodruff 12 Brunswick Hi 6:16.6 19:30.06 3 11 12 Rowan Barry 10 Greely High School 6:16.8 19:30.61 1 12 13 Hannah Keene 11 Kennebunk Hi 6:16.9 19:30.85 3 13 14 Haley Marston 10 Leavitt Area 6:16.9 19:30.99 1 15 Jenna VanRyn 12 Camden Hills 6:17.5 19:32.78 3 14 16 Haley Williams 12 Winthrop Hig 6:17.8 19:33.75 2 17 Lucy Huggett 10 Freeport Hig 6:18.2 19:35.04 1 15 18 Grace Alexander 10 Waynflete School 6:18.8 19:36.83 2 16 19 Gretchen Plant 10 Hampden Academy 6:20.9 19:43.15 3 17 20 Marina Violette 10 Bonny Eagle 6:21.4 19:44.87 3 18 21 Addison Elliott 9 Hampden Academy 6:21.4 19:44.92 3 19 22 Molly Kenealy 12 York High School 6:21.8 19:46.15 1 20 23 Dylan Burmeister 11 Lincoln Academy 6:22.2 19:47.17 1 21 24 Madelyn Hutchins 10 York High School 6:23.2 19:50.54 1 22 25 Katie McCarthy 12 Bangor High School 6:23.6 19:51.61 3 23

The Top 6 teams qualified for the New England's as well. They were

Bonny Eagle Camden Hills York Portland Orono Hampden Academy

To see all the girls results click HERE