Ruth White Commits to Attend University of New Hampshire

Orono High School's Ruth White has decided to attend the University of New Hampshire in the Fall of 2024 rather than Boise State University. She made the announcement on her Instagram account yesterday.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to study and run at the University of New Hampshire. Thank you to Coach Anna and Coach Carroll for all of your support. Thank you to all of the athletes who have been kind and who have shown me how amazing UNH is. Thank you to my family for your continuous support of my academics and athletics. Go Wildcats!

Ruth is a 5-time Gatorade Maine Female Athlete, having won the Maine State Gatorade Female Cross Country Award the past 3 years and the Maine State Gatorade Female Outdoor Track and Field Award the last 2 years.

She had committed to attending Boise State on November 16th, but when reached early Friday morning, she explained that there had been a coaching change with the Bisons. The change occurred mid-March. Looking at the Boise State Cross Country website,

Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday that Corey Ihmels is no longer the head coach for the Boise State University cross country and track and field programs.

We wish Ruth the best of luck at UNH!