Camden Hills Girls Win Class A Swim and Dive State Championships – Bangor 4th

The Class A State Girl's Swim and Dive State Championships took place Tuesday morning, February 22nd and Camden Hills won the State Class A Title.

Here are the Team Totals and Individual Times

Team Totals

Camden Hills Regional HS, 287 Thornton Academy, 196. Cheverus High School, 191 Bangor High School, 174.5 Deering-Portland, 160. South Portland High School, 158. Cony High School, 158 Kennebunk High School, 156. Scarborough High School, 124. Falmouth High School, 109. Gorham High School, 91. Brunswick High School, 89. Windham High School, 87. Massabesic High School, 81. Sanford High School, 57. Lewiston High School, 53. Bonny Eagle High School, 30. Hebron Academy, 20. Wells High School, 17. Messalonskee High School, 13. Edward Little - Leavitt, 11.5. Biddeford High School, 11. Mt Ararat High School, 3.

Individual Races

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Camden Hills Regional HS '' (Lily Mott SO, Sadie Woodruff SR, Karla Upham

SR, Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen JR), 1:54.66. 2, Cony High School '' (Emily Kennard

FR, Lunden Dinkel SR, Emma Crosby SR, Anabelle Orth FR), 1:54.86. 3, Bangor

High School '' (Julia Bassi JR, McKayla Kendall SR, Ginny Hunt SR, Lana Fries

FR), 1:59.20. 4, Cheverus High School '' (Reese Belanger SO, Cialy Charbonneau

SR, Delilah Hastings SR, Taylor Belanger SR), 2:00.19. 5, Deering-Portland ''

(Katie Gallagher SR, Althea Hoag SR, Maria DelMonte SO, Hadley Hoag SR),

2:00.60. 6, Scarborough High School '' (Emerson Johnson FR, Risa Sanders SR,

Lili Stone SR, Iman Ghosheh JR), 2:02.41. 7, Thornton Academy '' (Elise Soucy

SR, Isabelle Rocheleau JR, Allie Lefebvre SO, Anna Fomichenko SR), 2:03.23. 8,

Brunswick High School '' (Bess Pantaz SO, Sarah Palmer JR, Margaret Chingos

SR, Ella Gustafson JR), 2:03.83. 9, Gorham High School '' (Kate Pelletier JR,

Caroline Bishop SR, Abby Rosingana JR, Allison Bishop SR), 2:05.47. 10,

Massabesic High School '' (Aleena Beneszewski SR, Emma Hartigan JR, Evelyn

Soule-Parent JR, Dakota Staples SR), 2:08.18. 11, Sanford High School ''

(Celia Perks SR, Annie Cyr SR, Olivia Roux SR, Abbey Gifford JR), 2:08.53. 12,

South Portland High School '' (Issi Babikova SR, Ellie Lomangino SR, Amelia

Hughes SO, Lucia Martinez-Monche SO), 2:08.57. 13, Falmouth High School ''

(Sarah Amato SR, Eden Marley JR, Katrina Waite JR, Amelie Bowden JR), 2:09.87.

14, Kennebunk High School '' (Emma Thomas JR, Rowan Pow SR, Annalise Cowing

JR, Anelise Peterson SO), 2:14.89. 15, Edward Little - Leavitt '' (Mya Vincent

JR, Kora Martel SR, Jalee Boucher JR, Ashlyn Holbrook FR), 2:19.32. 16,

Messalonskee High School '' (Stevie Bragg SR, Kimberley Spears SR, Liana

Arnold SO, Braelyn Doody FR), 2:25.13. 17, Lewiston High School '' (Brianna

Letourneau JR, Amber Landry JR, Libby Forgues JR, Madison Freeman SO),

2:31.72. 18, Hampden Academy '' (Jada Bilodeau SO, Emma Hawkins JR, Corina

Arimond JR, Sadie Obenauer SO), 2:34.27. --, Windham High School '' (Chloe

Desmond SR, Hannah Heanssler JR, Morgan Farley FR, Samantha Flibbert SR), DQ.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Campbell Maurer, Kennebunk High School, 1:58.38. 2, Emily Kennard, Cony

High School, 1:58.52. 3, Chloe Matthews, Kennebunk High School, 2:04.66. 4,

Amelie Bowden, Falmouth High School, 2:06.17. 5, Rana Abess, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 2:06.20. 6, Amelia Hughes, South Portland High School, 2:08.85.

7, Nora Freeman, Thornton Academy, 2:09.49. 8, Sarah Inman, Windham High

School, 2:10.05. 9, Emma Hartigan, Massabesic High School, 2:11.46. 10, Grace

Theriault, Windham High School, 2:12.16. 11, Kaia West, Deering-Portland,

2:12.47. 12, Sadie Levy, Brunswick High School, 2:14.62. 13, Julia Olsen,

Cheverus High School, 2:15.15. 14, Emma Thomas, Kennebunk High School,

2:17.49. 15, Lola Black, Camden Hills Regional HS, 2:17.69. 16, Annelyse

Warner, Bonny Eagle High School, 2:19.30. 17, Katie Gallagher,

Deering-Portland, 2:19.50. 18, Emma Crosby, Cony High School, 2:19.91. 19,

Mattie Branaugh, Nokomis High School, 2:21.27. 20, Kate Pelletier, Gorham High

School, 2:22.84. 21, Nadia Grinyuk, Scarborough High School, 2:23.28. 22, Iman

Ghosheh, Scarborough High School, 2:23.29. 23, Anya Heiden, Deering-Portland,

2:26.10.

Girls 200 Yard IM

1, McKayla Kendall, Bangor High School, 2:16.24. 2, Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen,

Camden Hills Regional HS, 2:18.08. 3, Abby Rosingana, Gorham High School,

2:22.03. 4, Sadie Woodruff, Camden Hills Regional HS, 2:23.94. 5, Lunden

Dinkel, Cony High School, 2:25.24. 6, Issi Babikova, South Portland High

School, 2:25.75. 7, Sarah Palmer, Brunswick High School, 2:26.43. 8, Allie

Lefebvre, Thornton Academy, 2:27.46. 9, Emerson Johnson, Scarborough High

School, 2:29.10. 10, Althea Hoag, Deering-Portland, 2:32.42. 11, Reese

Belanger, Cheverus High School, 2:34.42. 12, Aleena Beneszewski, Massabesic

High School, 2:35.95. 13, Risa Sanders, Scarborough High School, 2:36.53. 14,

Anica Spencer, Deering-Portland, 2:39.50. 15, Eden Marley, Falmouth High

School, 2:39.75. 16, Kora Martel, Edward Little - Leavitt, 2:40.17. 17,

Elizabeth Bradish, Wells High School, 2:40.34. 18, Annalise Cowing, Kennebunk

High School, 2:41.11. 19, Lola Strom, South Portland High School, 2:41.85. 20,

Sophia Gonzalez, Mt Ararat High School, 2:42.81. 21, Lucy Vannini, Camden

Hills Regional HS, 2:42.88. 22, Kaitlynne Chenard, Massabesic High School,

2:43.78.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Taylor Belanger, Cheverus High School, 25.49. 2, Katrina Waite, Falmouth

High School, 25.80. 3, McKenzie Lowry, Thornton Academy, 25.82. 4, Karla

Upham, Camden Hills Regional HS, 25.96. 5, Emma Frumiento, Hebron Academy,

26.22. 6, Bianca Cunningham, Cheverus High School, 26.59. 7, Anabelle Orth,

Cony High School, 26.61. 8, Hannah Heanssler, Windham High School, 26.66. 9,

Julia Bassi, Bangor High School, 26.69. 10, Sally Vannini, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 26.94. 11, Fiona Landry, Lewiston High School, 27.10. 12, Anna

Fomichenko, Thornton Academy, 27.45. 13, Sophia Ibarguen, South Portland High

School, 27.69. 14, Hadley Hoag, Deering-Portland, 27.79. 15, Evelyn

Soule-Parent, Massabesic High School, 27.90. 16, Lana Fries, Bangor High

School, 27.98. 16, Mya Vincent, Edward Little - Leavitt, 27.98. 18, Madeline

Cote, Lewiston High School, 28.14. 19, Allison Bishop, Gorham High School,

28.40. 20, Ellie Russell, St. Dominics Academy, 28.88. 21, Corina Arimond,

Hampden Academy, 28.89. 22, Rowan Pow, Kennebunk High School, 29.46. 23, Lucia

Martinez-Monche, South Portland High School, 29.48. 24, Isabel Enos,

Massabesic High School, 29.88.

Girls 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Jillian James, Falmouth High School, 410.85. 2, Meron Carlisle,

South Portland High School, 289.40. 3, Paige Stone, Wells High School, 256.90.

4, Camilla Rawlings, Kennebunk High School, 254.10. 5, Ana McDonald, South

Portland High School, 251.90. 6, Emilie Way, South Portland High School,

245.30. 7, Claire Sellnow, Bangor High School, 239.10.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

1, McKayla Kendall, Bangor High School, 1:00.02. 2, Ginny Hunt, Bangor High

School, 1:01.81. 3, Lili Stone, Scarborough High School, 1:02.57. 4, Chloe

Matthews, Kennebunk High School, 1:02.74. 5, Karla Upham, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 1:03.74. 6, Lily Mott, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:04.35. 7, Nora

Freeman, Thornton Academy, 1:05.27. 8, Anabelle Orth, Cony High School,

1:05.53. 9, Evelyn Soule-Parent, Massabesic High School, 1:06.47. 10, Paige

Davis, Bonny Eagle High School, 1:07.00. 11, Delilah Hastings, Cheverus High

School, 1:07.11. 12, Emma Crosby, Cony High School, 1:07.54. 13, Caroline

Bishop, Gorham High School, 1:07.85. 14, Ella Gustafson, Brunswick High

School, 1:12.70. 15, Liana Arnold, Messalonskee High School, 1:13.61. 16,

Elizabeth Bradish, Wells High School, 1:15.61. 17, Gail Curtis, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 1:15.98. 18, Lucy Vannini, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:16.13. 19,

Annalise Cowing, Kennebunk High School, 1:16.35. 20, Margaret Chingos,

Brunswick High School, 1:17.31. 21, Corina Arimond, Hampden Academy, 1:19.32.

22, Mattie Branaugh, Nokomis High School, 1:20.54.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Campbell Maurer, Kennebunk High School, 54.12. 2, Emily Kennard, Cony High

School, 54.49. 3, Katrina Waite, Falmouth High School, 55.89. 4, Sarah Van

Lonkhuyzen, Camden Hills Regional HS, 56.12. 5, McKenzie Lowry, Thornton

Academy, 57.78. 6, Bianca Cunningham, Cheverus High School, 58.45. 7, Sally

Vannini, Camden Hills Regional HS, 59.43. 8, Fiona Landry, Lewiston High

School, 59.57. 9, Julia Bassi, Bangor High School, 59.72. 10, Celia Perks,

Sanford High School, 1:00.27. 11, Emma Frumiento, Hebron Academy, 1:00.53. 12,

Hannah Heanssler, Windham High School, 1:00.58. 13, Hadley Hoag,

Deering-Portland, 1:00.67. 14, Olivia Roux, Sanford High School, 1:00.94. 15,

Madeline Cote, Lewiston High School, 1:01.58. 16, Sophia Ibarguen, South

Portland High School, 1:01.68. 17, Elise Soucy, Thornton Academy, 1:02.27. 18,

Lana Fries, Bangor High School, 1:02.57. 19, Lola Strom, South Portland High

School, 1:02.74. 20, Allison Bishop, Gorham High School, 1:02.82. 21, Mya

Vincent, Edward Little - Leavitt, 1:02.90. 22, Nadia Grinyuk, Scarborough High

School, 1:03.36. 23, Dakota Staples, Massabesic High School, 1:06.15.

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Maria DelMonte, Deering-Portland, 5:09.60. 2, Abby Rosingana, Gorham High

School, 5:28.82. 3, Amelia Hughes, South Portland High School, 5:36.07. 4,

Rana Abess, Camden Hills Regional HS, 5:38.48. 5, Emma Hartigan, Massabesic

High School, 5:46.32. 6, Amelie Bowden, Falmouth High School, 5:47.63. 7,

Sarah Inman, Windham High School, 5:48.65. 8, Isabelle Rocheleau, Thornton

Academy, 5:49.42. 9, Kaia West, Deering-Portland, 5:54.60. 10, Grace

Theriault, Windham High School, 5:57.11. 11, Sara Harriman, Biddeford High

School, 5:58.43. 12, Sadie Levy, Brunswick High School, 6:03.22. 13, Kate

Pelletier, Gorham High School, 6:07.04. 14, Julia Olsen, Cheverus High School,

6:07.24. 15, Chloe Root, Camden Hills Regional HS, 6:07.54. 16, Annelyse

Warner, Bonny Eagle High School, 6:08.67. 17, Lola Black, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 6:10.15. 18, Emma Thomas, Kennebunk High School, 6:10.23. 19,

Anica Spencer, Deering-Portland, 6:21.50. 20, Iman Ghosheh, Scarborough High

School, 6:27.11.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Thornton Academy '' (Nora Freeman SO, Anna Fomichenko SR, Isabelle

Rocheleau JR, McKenzie Lowry JR), 1:46.46. 2, Camden Hills Regional HS ''

(Sally Vannini FR, Lola Black FR, Sadie Woodruff SR, Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen JR),

1:46.53. 3, Kennebunk High School '' (Campbell Maurer SO, Anelise Peterson SO,

Rowan Pow SR, Chloe Matthews JR), 1:52.66. 4, South Portland High School ''

(Sophia Ibarguen JR, Lucia Martinez-Monche SO, Anna Kuell SR, Lola Strom FR),

1:53.76. 5, Massabesic High School '' (Evelyn Soule-Parent JR, Isabel Enos FR,

Dakota Staples SR, Emma Hartigan JR), 1:55.34. 6, Lewiston High School ''

(Madeline Cote SO, Gabby Gladu JR, Emily Bilodeau JR, Fiona Landry SO),

1:56.01. 7, Cheverus High School '' (Hannah Derrig FR, Cialy Charbonneau SR,

Bianca Cunningham JR, Julia Olsen SR), 1:56.91. 8, Windham High School ''

(Sarah Inman FR, Samantha Flibbert SR, Morgan Farley FR, Grace Theriault SO),

1:57.57. 9, Deering-Portland '' (Katie Gallagher SR, Anya Heiden FR, Anica

Spencer FR, Kaia West FR), 1:57.58. 9, Sanford High School '' (Celia Perks SR,

Abbey Gifford JR, Annie Cyr SR, Olivia Roux SR), 1:57.58. 11, Brunswick High

School '' (Sadie Levy SO, Celia Boyd JR, Bess Pantaz SO, Ella Gustafson JR),

1:59.63. 12, Bonny Eagle High School '' (Paige Davis FR, Maja Modzelewska SO,

Erin Bartram SO, Annelyse Warner SR), 2:01.37. 13, Scarborough High School ''

(Nadia Grinyuk SO, Ella Schulz FR, Iris Weidner JR, Bridget Davis JR),

2:02.25. 14, Messalonskee High School '' (Audrey Mihm FR, Brynn Lilly SO,

Malaika Thurston JR, Kimberley Spears SR), 2:08.57. 15, Bangor High School ''

(Kaitlyn Kelleter FR, Brook Blue FR, Kate Busko JR, Cadence Stockford SR),

2:08.95. 16, Falmouth High School '' (Sarah Amato SR, Rebecca McKee JR, Zoe

Weisenfluh SO, Caroline Tracy JR), 2:09.61. 17, Edward Little - Leavitt ''

(Jalee Boucher JR, Ashlyn Holbrook FR, Autumn Larson JR, Afia Kavi FR),

2:11.39. 18, Hampden Academy '' (Emma Hawkins JR, Kayla Matthies JR, Sadie

Obenauer SO, Corina Arimond JR), 2:15.32. --, Gorham High School '' (Stephanie

Labrie SR, Taylor Jordan SR, Anna Dumais SO, Abby Houp SR), DQ.

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Maria DelMonte, Deering-Portland, 58.27. 2, Ginny Hunt, Bangor High School,

1:02.12. 3, Lily Mott, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:03.01. 4, Lili Stone,

Scarborough High School, 1:03.88. 5, Delilah Hastings, Cheverus High School,

1:05.18. 6, Issi Babikova, South Portland High School, 1:05.37. 7, Allie

Lefebvre, Thornton Academy, 1:05.56. 8, Celia Perks, Sanford High School,

1:06.81. 9, Reese Belanger, Cheverus High School, 1:07.91. 10, Paige Davis,

Bonny Eagle High School, 1:08.22. 11, Olivia Roux, Sanford High School,

1:08.62. 12, Sara Harriman, Biddeford High School, 1:08.77. 13, Elise Soucy,

Thornton Academy, 1:08.88. 14, Liana Arnold, Messalonskee High School,

1:09.54. 15, Katie Gallagher, Deering-Portland, 1:09.64. 16, Chloe Root,

Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:09.88. 17, Aleena Beneszewski, Massabesic High

School, 1:10.15. 18, Anya Heiden, Deering-Portland, 1:11.23. 19, Sophia

Gonzalez, Mt Ararat High School, 1:12.36. 20, Chloe Desmond, Windham High

School, 1:12.53. 21, Margaret Chingos, Brunswick High School, 1:14.54.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Taylor Belanger, Cheverus High School, 1:08.09. 2, Sarah Palmer, Brunswick

High School, 1:08.21. 3, Lunden Dinkel, Cony High School, 1:10.49. 4, Sadie

Woodruff, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:11.52. 5, Caroline Bishop, Gorham High

School, 1:12.51. 6, Emerson Johnson, Scarborough High School, 1:14.85. 7,

Althea Hoag, Deering-Portland, 1:16.67. 8, Risa Sanders, Scarborough High

School, 1:17.23. 9, Isabelle Rocheleau, Thornton Academy, 1:17.48. 10, Ella

Gustafson, Brunswick High School, 1:18.20. 11, Eden Marley, Falmouth High

School, 1:20.14. 12, Cialy Charbonneau, Cheverus High School, 1:20.67. 13,

Kora Martel, Edward Little - Leavitt, 1:21.36. 14, Grace Whittaker, Mt Ararat

High School, 1:23.34. 15, Annie Cyr, Sanford High School, 1:23.52. 16, Rowan

Pow, Kennebunk High School, 1:28.71.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Camden Hills Regional HS '' (Rana Abess FR, Sally Vannini FR, Lily Mott SO,

Karla Upham SR), 3:52.57. 2, Bangor High School '' (Ginny Hunt SR, Lana Fries

FR, Julia Bassi JR, McKayla Kendall SR), 3:54.58. 3, Cony High School '' (Emma

Crosby SR, Anabelle Orth FR, Emily Kennard FR, Lunden Dinkel SR), 3:55.78. 4,

Deering-Portland '' (Hadley Hoag SR, Kaia West FR, Althea Hoag SR, Maria

DelMonte SO), 3:58.23. 5, Kennebunk High School '' (Campbell Maurer SO,

Annalise Cowing JR, Emma Thomas JR, Chloe Matthews JR), 3:59.50. 6, Thornton

Academy '' (Nora Freeman SO, Elise Soucy SR, Allie Lefebvre SO, McKenzie Lowry

JR), 4:00.62. 7, Cheverus High School '' (Bianca Cunningham JR, Reese Belanger

SO, Delilah Hastings SR, Taylor Belanger SR), 4:02.33. 8, Scarborough High

School '' (Nadia Grinyuk SO, Lili Stone SR, Iman Ghosheh JR, Emerson Johnson

FR), 4:04.95. 9, Gorham High School '' (Abby Rosingana JR, Allison Bishop SR,

Kate Pelletier JR, Caroline Bishop SR), 4:06.69. 10, South Portland High

School '' (Amelia Hughes SO, Sophia Ibarguen JR, Lola Strom FR, Issi Babikova

SR), 4:08.53. 11, Windham High School '' (Sarah Inman FR, Morgan Farley FR,

Grace Theriault SO, Hannah Heanssler JR), 4:08.68. 12, Falmouth High School ''

(Eden Marley JR, Sarah Amato SR, Amelie Bowden JR, Katrina Waite JR), 4:16.14.

13, Lewiston High School '' (Madeline Cote SO, Gabby Gladu JR, Emily Bilodeau

JR, Fiona Landry SO), 4:21.89. 14, Brunswick High School '' (Sadie Levy SO,

Margaret Chingos SR, Celia Boyd JR, Sarah Palmer JR), 4:30.78. 15, Bonny Eagle

High School '' (Erin Bartram SO, Paige Davis FR, Chloe Walton JR, Annelyse

Warner SR), 4:31.79. 16, Edward Little - Leavitt '' (Mya Vincent JR, Jalee

Boucher JR, Autumn Larson JR, Kora Martel SR), 4:42.46.