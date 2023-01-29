Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52.

Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-25 at the Half. But Caribou cut Ellsworth's lead to 5 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 45-40, and then Caribou outscored Ellsworth in the 4th Quarter 15-7. Ellsworth did have a chance to tie it at the buzzer but their 3-point shot went off the rim.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 19 points and a 3-pointer. Lily Bean had 10 points while Abby Radel had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Elizabeth Boles also had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage with 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Madelyn Deprey had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. Carly Morrow had 11 points. The Vikings were a near perfect 15-16 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 12-3 and will play at Hermon on Wednesday, February 1st at Hermon at 7 p.m.

Caribou is now 11-3. They play at home against Fort Kent on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 22-28 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 20 14 11 7 52 Caribou Vikings Girls 8 17 15 15 55

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 9 1 1 4 4 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 2 1 - - 2 Morgan Clifford 5 1 1 - - Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 2 1 - - - Elizabeth Boles 5 1 1 - 1 Lily Bean 10 4 - 2 2 Grace Jaffray 19 7 1 2 4 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 16 4 8 13

Caribou