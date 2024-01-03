Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week for 3rd Consecutive Week

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week for the 3rd consecutive week, by the Big East Girl's Coaches.

Deprey was named co-player of the week with Ellsworth's Grace Jaffray in Week 2, but has won the award by herself in Week 1 and Week 3.

This past week she played in 2 games, scoring 69 points, while ripping down 23 rebouts and dishing 8 assists. She also had 10 steals

Members of the Week 3 Honor Roll include

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth . 2 games, 55 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals

Abby Radel - Ellsworth . 2 games, 23 points, 4 steals

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth . 2 games, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst . 2 games, 37 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 11 steals, 4 blocks

Lexi Tozier - MDI . 2 games, 30 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town . 1 game, 22 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Jorja Maynard - Presque Isle . 2 games, 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle. 2 games, 25 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals

