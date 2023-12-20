Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named Big East Girls Player of the Week

Caribou's Madelynn Deprey was named the Week 1 Big East Conference Girls Player of the Week in voting among Big East Coaches.

The junior played in 3 games, scoring 51 points, ripping down 26 rebounds and had 8 assists and 5 steals.

Named to the Big East Honor Roll were (alphabetical order)

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 2 games, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals

Sophia Brophy - MDI 2 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals

Amelia Callnan - Houlton 4 games, 63 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 22 steals

Reece Crosman - Washington Academy 1 game, 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle 3 games, 52 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, 6 steals.

Saige Evans - Old Town 3 games, 49 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 2 games, 44 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals

Sydney Mason - Ellsworth 2 games, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Abby Radel - Ellsworth 2 games, 34 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals

