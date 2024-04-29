Bucksport Baseball Beats Sumner 16-6

The Bucksport Golden Bucks beat the Sumner Tigers 16-6 in a 5-inning mercy-rule game on Monday, April 29th in East Sullivan.

Bucksport scored 5 runs in the 1st inning and then exploded for 10 runs in the 2nd inning to put the game away, taking advantage of 7 Sumner errors in the game.

Trent Goss was 3-3 at the plate for Bucksport, with a double, driving in 4 runs on the afternoon. Gavyn Holyoke was 3-3 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Ayden Maguire was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Bo Provencher, Jason Terrill, Nick Clair , Connor Fitch and Gunther Cyr all singled for Bucksport.

On the mound for the Goldne Bucks Holyoke started and threw 2.0 hitless innings, striking out 4 and walking 1. Cyr then pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and 4 unearned runs. He struck out and walked 2. Maguire pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 earned runs, striking out 1.

For Sumner, Ian Gatcomn, Cole Faulkinghame and Logan Crowley all singled.

Faulkingham started on the mound for Sumner, and allowed 8 hits in 1.2 innings. He was charged with 13 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out 2. Bryson Parritt pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Bucksport, now 4-2 will host Searsport on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Sumner, now 2-3 hosts Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

