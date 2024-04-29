Clough Pitches No-Hitter as Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 8-0

Camryn Clough, a freshman, pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out 8 and walking 2 as the Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 8-0 in Ellsworth on Monday, April 29th.

Ellsworth banged out 9 hits.

Clough helped herself at the plate going 2-3, driving in a run and walking once. Sophie Lynch reached base 4 times, going 2-2 and waking twice. Jayden Sullivan had a double, driving in 2 runs. Anna Stevens, Elizabeth Boles and Brooklynn Carter each singled.

Ariana Cross was in the circle for the Crusad4ers, allowing the 9 hits and 8 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 3.

Ellsworth is now 2-2 on the season. They will host Hermon on Tuesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst, now 1-4, will play at Hermon on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

