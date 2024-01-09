Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Boys Basketball Player of the Week – Week 4

Congratulations to Caribou High School's Tristan Robbins who was selected the Big East Boy's Basketball Player of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Boy's Basketball Coaches.

Robbins played in 2 games, scoring 39 points, ripping down 19 rebounds and dishing 5 assists.

Named to the Big East Honor Roll were

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou . 2 games, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Brayden King - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 5 assists.

Bryce Edwards - Hermon . 1 game, 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Jameson Weir - MD I. 2 games, 34 points, 21 rebounds

Pierce Walston - Orono 2 games, 46 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals

Grayson Thibeault - Old Town 2 games, 31 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 25 points, 8 assists, 1 steals, 2 blocks

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 2 games, 30 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Parker Cates - Washington Academy. 2 games, 27 points, 20 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field.

Tristan now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono

Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI

