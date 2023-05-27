Hermon 1-Hits John Bapst, Winning 12-0 [PHOTOS]

Braelynn Wilcox tossed a 1-hitter and the Hermon Hawks beat the John Bapst Crusaders, 12-0 in a 5 inning, run-ruled game. The Hawks scored 10 runs, batting around in the 4th inning.

Wilcox allowed just the 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking 4.

Meanwhile her teammates bats were on-fire, as the Hawks had 11 hits.

Wilcox helped herself at the plate going 3-3, with a double and triple, driving in 5 runs.

Norra Idano had a triple, and Delaney Carr had a double. Olivia Johnston, Lyndsee Reed, Addy Waning, Taylor Sherrard, Mikelle Verrill and Addy Dean each singled. Sherrard and Waning each drove in 2 runs.

Julia Hagstrom had the lone hit, a double for the Crusaders.

Adrian Cross was in the circle for the Crusaders. She allowed the 11 hits and 12 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

Hermon is now 12-3. They conclude the regular season on Monday, May 29th with a game at home against MDI at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 6-9. They conclude the regular season on Tuesday, May 30th when they play the Coyotes in Old Town at 4:30 p.m.