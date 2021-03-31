Gorham's own Mackenzie Holmes joined The Drive on Wednesday, fresh off her run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Holmes, the 2019 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, paced the Hoosiers' deep postseason run this season, averaging 17.8ppg and 7.6rpg as a sophomore forward.

At Gorham, Holmes guided the Rams to three state title games and a pair of championships while averaging 30.1ppg, 16.7rpg, 3.9 blocks and 2.9 steals as a senior.

During her appearance on The Drive, Holmes drew many comparisons between the shared love for basketball in Maine and Indiana as she chronicled her career to date.