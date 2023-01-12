Central Boys Nip Mattanawcook Academy 50-48 [STATS]

The Central Boys Basketball Team traveled up to Lincoln, coming home with a 50-48 win over the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Wednesday, January 11th.

Central led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and clung to a 2-point lead at the end of the 1st Half 20-18. The Red Devils led 37-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Benjamin Speed had a team-high 12 points for Central with 2 3-pointers. Hayden Strout had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Raolin Willis had 2 3's and Lucas Gustin had a 3-pointer. Central was 8-19 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Justyn Colorado with 16 points while Avery Jordan had 10 points. Joe Vicaire had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 9-21 from the free throw line.

Central is now 2-7 and will host Penquis on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is 2-7 and travels to Calais to play the Blue Devils on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Wendy Hager for the stats.

You can vote for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday night, January 12th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Boys 14 6 17 13 50 Mattanawcook Academy Boys 9 9 14 16 48

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lucas Gustin 7 1 1 2 3 Jakson Pollock 7 2 - 3 6 Bryce Cadieux 0 - - - - Raolin Willis 7 - 2 1 2 Hayden Strout 9 3 1 - 2 Benjamin Speed 12 3 2 - 1 Connor Bean 0 - - - - Koby Bean 8 3 - 2 5 Nate Cox 0 - - - - Ethan Ladd 0 - - - - Justin Butler 0 - - - - Kyle Richmond 0 - - - - Nick Masters 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 12 6 8 19

Mattanawcook Academy