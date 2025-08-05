The 17th Annual Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish takes place on Saturday, August 16th and registration ends on August 9th! In the 16 years they have held the Tournament, they have raised in $215,200 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

As usual, there will be 4 Divisions this year.

Open Division - The Top Level, the most competitive where rivalries are born!

Classic Division - A step below the Top Level

Executive Division - Perfect for businesses/organizations that want a team building experience and to have fun.

Youth Division - For those 11-15 year olds.

Teams can be up to 7 players. Games are played with a pitcher and 3 fielders.

Ideally they need 4 more teams in the Open Division, 1 more team in the Executive Division and 2 more teams in the Youth Division

Registration is $120 for the Adult Divisions and $60 for the Youth Division.

Everyone is assured of at least 3 games in pool play. The Top 2 Teams out of the Pool Play in the Classic, Executive and Youth Division will play for the Finals. In the Open Division up to 24 teams will play in single knockout playoffs after pool play.

To register please email Wayne Harvey at wayneharveywiffleball@hotmail.com or message him through the Event Facebook Page. He will need Team Name, Roster (up to 7 people) and Contact Info.

Businesses who wish to be sponsors can email Wayne

The Tournament starts at 8 a.m. and will continue under the lights on August 16th until an Open Division champion is crowned.

