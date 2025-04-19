Chills and Thrills of the 2025 Kenduskeag Canoe Race [PHOTOS]

The 2025 Kenduskeag Canoe Race was held on a wet Saturday, April 19th. With the air temperature hovering around 53 degrees, the water temperature estimated to be 43 and light rain falling all the paddlers were assured of being wet and cold.

I was stationed at 6 Mile Falls and all the recent rain insured the Kenduskeag River was swollen. Most paddlers attempted the Falls while I was there with some portaging. Many navigated through without trouble, but there were plenty that took a little spill.

Check out the photos.