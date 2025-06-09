Chris Grotton, who is the Vice President of Student Experience at Husson University is adding the role of Interim Athletic Director, effective Monday, June 9th.

He is replacing Amanda Nelson, who was recently appointed but resigned on Friday, June 6th. Nelson was a former Husson graduate, but was placed on leave pending an investigation into a civil lawsuit in California.

President Lynne Coy-Ogan said in a press release that "Vice President Chris Grotton is a familiar and respected administrator around campus and in our Athletic Department. He will bring leadership and stability as we look ahead to our incoming class."

Grotton who joined Husson University in September 2020 and previously served as Associate Vice President for Safety and Security. He joined Husson after a 31 year career with the Maine State Police, retiring as a major. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and his Master’s in Business Administration from Husson University.

Grotton said in the press release "I'm happy to step up in this way, and excited to spend more time closely with our assistant athletic director and all our coaches. We have a very successful athletic program, and I'm excited to help keep the momentum going."

On June 5th, Grotton and Janine Gmitter Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator and Head Athletic Trainer announced the hiring of Zach Sugar as the new Baseball Coach.

