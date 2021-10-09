Class B Golf Championships [RESULTS]
The Class B Maine State Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. Here are the Team and Individual Results
Team Championships
- Yarmouth - 322
- Leavitt - 338
- Oceanside - 358
- Cape Elizabeth and Hermon - 361
- Freeport - 364
- Lincoln - 368
- MDI and Presque Isle - 383
- Cony - 393
Girls Flight
- Jadey Haylock - Leavitt 83
- Ruby Haylock and Alexis McCormick - Leavitt 87
- Emily Carter - MDI - 92
- Faith Combs - Hermon and Charlotte Blanchard - John Bapst 1-6
- Veronica Chichetta - 109
Boys Flight
- Eli Spaudling - Freeport 68
- Kellen Adickes - Lincoln and Andrew Cheever - Yarmouth 77
- Nate Hagedorn - Yarmouth and Noah McLellan - Oceanside 79
- Noah Duprey - Lake Region 80
- Billy Visconti - Leavitt and Quinn Federle - Yarmouth 81
- Logan Scripture - Hermon and Finn Sharpe - Freeport 82
- Sebastian Martinez - Yarmouth; James Ritter - Belfast 85
- Connor Woodward - Wells 87
- Sam Ludington - Cape Elizabeth; Gavin Dunleavy - Presque Isle; Travis True - John Bapst 89
- Austin Chilles - Oceanside; Parker Foley - Hermon; Curtis Sullivan - Cape Elizabeth; Jake Frame - Cape Elizabeth; Shepperd Brown - MDI; Aidan Lind - Leavitt; AJ Davis - Leavitt 90
- Alex Fournier - Cony; Aidan Connelly - Cape Elizabeth; Stuart Baybutt - Yarmouth 92
- Brady Hopkins - Cony - 93
- Oliver Rodriguez - Cony; Bryson Mattox - Oceanside; Sebastian Cheseboro - Lincoln; Mason Curtis - Hermon 94
- Parker Edwards - Hermon; Rhys Jones - Oceanside 95
- Caden Braun - MDI; Will Farrell - Lincoln 96
- Dylan Ludington - Cape Elizabeth 97
- Ian Libby - GNG; Pete Sack - Waterville 98
- Grant Stubbs - Presque Isle; Austin Nicholas 99
- Jackson Maynard - Presque Isle; Ben Duprey - Presque Isle; Justin Solomon - John Bapst 100
- Damon Ellingwood - Lincoln 101
- Antonio DellAquila - 102
- Owen MacKinnon - Presque Isle and Colin Landry - Oceanside ; David Swift - Yarmouth; Jack Jellison - York 103
- Joey Wellman-Clause - MDI; Evan Duprey - Lake Region 105
- Teo Steverlynck-Horne Freeport 106
- Cody Chretiend - Nokomis 107
- Dylan Foerster - Freeport 108
- Jack Boone - Presque Isle; Jameson Weir - MDI 109
- Gabe Silva - Freeport; Griffen Bond - Lincoln; Jacob Walton - Caribou - 113
- Cam Sirois - Cony; Terrance Snow - Freeport 114
- Ashton Foster - Lincoln 115
- Cole Hammer - Cony 116
- Kasch Warner - MDI 117
- Landon Foster - Cony; Keegan Omlar - Ellsworth 123
- Duncan Oakes-Nelsen - Oceanside 133