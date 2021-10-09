Class B Golf Championships [RESULTS]

The Class B Maine State Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. Here are the Team and Individual Results

Team Championships

Yarmouth - 322

Leavitt - 338

Oceanside - 358

Cape Elizabeth and Hermon - 361

Freeport - 364

Lincoln - 368

MDI and Presque Isle - 383

Cony - 393

Girls Flight

Jadey Haylock - Leavitt 83

Ruby Haylock and Alexis McCormick - Leavitt 87

Emily Carter - MDI - 92

Faith Combs - Hermon and Charlotte Blanchard - John Bapst 1-6

Veronica Chichetta - 109

Boys Flight