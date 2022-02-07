Class B North Heal Points as of February 7th and How the Playoffs Work

Monday starts the last week of the regular high school basketball season. All countable games must be played by Thursday, February 10th, and with some teams trying to get to the 18 games, will be playing 4 games in 4 days!

The Maine Principal's Association made the decision that all teams will qualify for the post-season. If all teams elect to play in the post-season, then there will be a play-in game on Saturday, February 9th between the 16th and 17th seeded teams. The winner of that game will then face the number 1 seed. The prelims will be 1-(16-17 winner), 2-15, 3-14, 4-13, 5-12, 6-11, 7-10, 8-9. Girls prelim games are slated for Tuesday, February 15th with the Boys prelims slated for Wednesday, February 16th, although that schedule may be somewhat flexible, with the higher seed hosting (the lower number).

The Class B North Tournament begins at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 18th. Click HERE for the full schedule

Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, February 7th. Best of luck to all the teams in this final week!

Get our free mobile app

Class B North Games scheduled for Monday, February 7th

Ellsworth Girls at Caribou

Dexter Girls at Foxcroft Academy

Waterville Girls at John Bapst

Central Aroostook Girls at Houlton

Winslow Girls at Mt. View

Belfast Girls at MCI

Bucksport Girls at GSA

Winslow Boys at Presque Isle

Washington Academy Boys at Bucksport

Girls Class B Northern Maine Heal Points as of Monday Morning, February 7th.

Old Town 13-1 Hermon 14-2 MDI 13-4 Presque Isle 11-6 Ellsworth 9-6 Foxcroft Academy 8-6 Waterville 10-3 Caribou 8-7 Houlton 6-6 Washington Academy 8-8 Mount View 6-9 MCI 7-8 Belfast 2-9 Orono 4-11 Winslow 3-13 Bucksport 3-12 John Bapst 1-14

Boys Class B Northern Maine Heal Points as of Monday Morning, February 7th.

Ellsworth 17-0 Orono 14-3 Foxcroft Academy 12-5 Old Town 12-4 Presque Isle 9-7 Winslow 11-4 Houlton 7-6 Mount View 10-5 Hermon 9-8 Washington Academy 5-10 John Bapst 7-9 Bucksport 4-10 MDI 3-14 Caribou 3-12 Belfast 3-13 MCI 3-13 Waterville 1-15