Class B North Wrestling Finals [RESULTS]

The Class B North Wrestling Finals were held on Saturday, February 12th at Belfast High School. Here are the results and some photos

106 pounds

Hagen Chase - Belfast Garrett Tibbetts - Dexter Kael Niland - Foxcroft Academy Brody Anderson - Caribou

113 pounds

Deegan Tidswell - Mattanawcook Academy Ryker Evans - Belfast Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft Academy

120 pounds

Cole Albert - Mattanawcook Academy Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent Connor Fournier - Belfast Luke Horne - Ellsworth

126 pounds

Keith Cook - MCI Connor Langerak - Mattanawcook Academy Blaine Gould - Dexter Josiah Miller - Mountain Valley

132 pounds

Kaden Bonin - Belfast Karson Tibbetts - PCHS Owen Harper - Mattenawcook Academy Kaleb Nightengale - Bucksport

138 pounds

Isaac Keresey - MCI Nate Bock - Pchs David Anderson - Belfast Grayson Mote - Ellsworth

145 pounds

Alex Zeller - PCHS Samuel Charles - Old Town Zepherin Leppanen - Belfast Maddox Tash - Mattanawcook Academy

152 pounds

Skylar Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy Francesco Martin - Belfast Brayden Flagg - Dexter Ridge Weatherbee - Ellsworth

160 pounds

Gage Beaudry - Foxcroft Academy Gabriel Kelley - Belfast Lucas Theriault - Fort Kent Emmett Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy

170 pounds

Jackson Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy Caleb Schobel - Dexter Luke McKenney - Ellsworth Kayden Foster - Bucksport

182 pounds

Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy Isaiah Bagley - PCHS Anthony Mathous - Mountain View Freddie Beam - Dexter

195 pounds

Nathan Schobel - Dexter Alex Munson - Mattanawcook Academy Joe Bowen - Bucksport Kloee Moore - Old Town

220 pounds

Bryce Bussell - MCI Jaxon Gross - Bucksport James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy Garrett Dunton - Mountain Valley

285 pounds

Grayson Fernald - Bucksport Gage Sinclair - Dexter Garret Chase - Foxcroft Academy Riley Bryant - Mountain View

Thanks to Walter Churchill who was there for the photos