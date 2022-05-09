Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points &#8211; May 9

Photos Chris Popper

Here are the Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday morning, May 9th. They reflect all the scores that have been entered as of May 8th. Best of luck to all the teams the rest of the season.

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport6-1122.653
2Orono4-297.460
3Fort Kent3-196.250
4Houlton3-191.571
5MCI2-385.015
6Central3-376.349
7Mattanawcook3-474.047
8Washington Acad4-242.555
9Dexter2-437.238
10Penquis2-333.000
11Narraguagus2-429.444
12Mt. View4-428.214
13Piscataquis1-428.000
14Calais1-423.333
15Sumner1-51.666
16GSA0-50.000

 

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport6-1151.714
2Mattanawcook6-1116.714
3Central4-2100.000
4Sumner5-193.333
5Calais3-468.333
6Piscataquis2-357.8666
7Narraguagus3-346.428
8Dexter2-446.000
9Washington Acad.2-436.761
10Penquis2-332.666
11Houlton2-232.500
12Orono1-520.000
13GSA1-412.000
14Mt. View2-43.333
15Ft. Kent1-32.5000
16MCI0-60.000
