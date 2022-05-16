Class C Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 16
Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class C Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|9-1
|157.638
|2
|Mattanawcook
|10-1
|142.651
|3
|Central
|6-3
|89.012
|4
|Sumner
|8-1
|88.836
|5
|Narraguagus
|5-3
|66.574
|6
|Calais
|5-5
|63.926
|7
|Fort Kent
|4-4
|44.333
|8
|Dexter
|3-5
|41.007
|9
|Piscataquis
|2-7
|38.277
|10
|Houlton
|3-3
|37.424
|11
|Penquis
|4-4
|33.722
|12
|Orono
|2-7
|29.629
|13
|Washington Acad.
|2-7
|29.111
|14
|GSA
|2-6
|20.000
|15
|MCI
|1-9
|12.666
|16
|Mount View
|2-5
|2.857
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|9-1
|152.544
|2
|Houlton
|5-2
|99.119
|3
|Mattanawcook
|5-5
|96.019
|4
|Orono
|6-4
|95.885
|5
|Central
|5-5
|79.822
|6
|Fort Kent
|4-2
|77.280
|7
|MCI
|4-5
|76.012
|8
|Washington Acad.
|4-4
|59.583
|9
|Calais
|5-4
|48.296
|10
|Mount View
|5-4
|19.778
|11
|Dexter
|3-5
|33.250
|12
|Penquis
|3-5
|27.500
|13
|Narraguagus
|3-5
|17.123
|14
|GSA
|2-7
|16.790
|15
|Piscataquis
|1-7
|16.562
|16
|Sumner
|2-7
|6.825
