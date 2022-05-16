Class C Softball and Baseball Heal Points &#8211; May 16

Class C Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 16

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records  and Heal Point Standings of the Class C Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport9-1157.638
2Mattanawcook10-1142.651
3Central6-389.012
4Sumner8-188.836
5Narraguagus5-366.574
6Calais5-563.926
7Fort Kent4-444.333
8Dexter3-541.007
9Piscataquis2-738.277
10Houlton3-337.424
11Penquis4-433.722
12Orono2-729.629
13Washington Acad.2-729.111
14GSA2-620.000
15MCI1-912.666
16Mount View2-52.857

 

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport9-1152.544
2Houlton5-299.119
3Mattanawcook5-596.019
4Orono6-495.885
5Central5-579.822
6Fort Kent4-277.280
7MCI4-576.012
8Washington Acad.4-459.583
9Calais5-448.296
10Mount View5-419.778
11Dexter3-533.250
12Penquis3-527.500
13Narraguagus3-517.123
14GSA2-716.790
15Piscataquis1-716.562
16Sumner2-76.825

 

