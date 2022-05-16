Class C Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 16

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class C Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 9-1 157.638 2 Mattanawcook 10-1 142.651 3 Central 6-3 89.012 4 Sumner 8-1 88.836 5 Narraguagus 5-3 66.574 6 Calais 5-5 63.926 7 Fort Kent 4-4 44.333 8 Dexter 3-5 41.007 9 Piscataquis 2-7 38.277 10 Houlton 3-3 37.424 11 Penquis 4-4 33.722 12 Orono 2-7 29.629 13 Washington Acad. 2-7 29.111 14 GSA 2-6 20.000 15 MCI 1-9 12.666 16 Mount View 2-5 2.857

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 9-1 152.544 2 Houlton 5-2 99.119 3 Mattanawcook 5-5 96.019 4 Orono 6-4 95.885 5 Central 5-5 79.822 6 Fort Kent 4-2 77.280 7 MCI 4-5 76.012 8 Washington Acad. 4-4 59.583 9 Calais 5-4 48.296 10 Mount View 5-4 19.778 11 Dexter 3-5 33.250 12 Penquis 3-5 27.500 13 Narraguagus 3-5 17.123 14 GSA 2-7 16.790 15 Piscataquis 1-7 16.562 16 Sumner 2-7 6.825

