Clawson, Bertrand, Christopher Up For Athlete Of The Week [VOTE]

We have three great regional football performances this week for you to choose from.

Nick Clawson of Foxcroft Academy ended a great Senior season with a game to remember in the LTC final versus Bucksport. Clawson rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown while also passing for 99 yards and a score in the team’s 34-0 win on last Friday night. The Ponies will head to Portland on Saturday afternoon to face Wells in the state game in Class D.

MCI’s Adam Bertrand was great on both sides of the ball for the Huskies in an upset victory over MDI this past Saturday night. Bertrand scored two touchdowns on offense for the Huskies in the contest and had two interceptions in the game as well on defense. The Huskies won by a score of 27-6 and will try for a second straight state title as they face Cape Elizabeth on Friday night in Orono.

Quarterback Marcus Christopher of Skowhegan continued to dominate opposing secondaries as he helped the Indians to a 23-0 win. In the contest, he had 302 yards passing and two touchdowns for Skowhegan. He helped his team to their first conference title in Class B since 2008. The Indians will face Marshwood on Saturday night for the Class B championship.

The decision is up to you to choose who you think is the McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week between these three great athletes from this past week!



*Voting ends at midnight Wednesday…Winner announced on Thursday’s Morning Pitch!