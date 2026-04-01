The Maine Baseball Team lost to #22 Boston College 7-4 on Tuesday, March 31st, as the Eagles rallied from a 4-3 deficit to tie the game with a run in the 7th inning and won it with 3 runs in the 8th inning.

Maine scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st and 2 runs in the top of the 7th innings.

In the 1st inning, Troy Carpenter singled to score Quinn Murphy who singled to lead off the game and Brody Rasmussen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring JuJu Stevens who had reaced on an error.

In the 7th inning Chris Bear drove in Drew Reynolds on a sacrifice fly, who had walked to start the inning. Juju Stevens drove singled, scoring Nolan DeAndrade, who had singled.

Thomas Stabley started the game for Maine and went 4.2 innings. He allowed just 2 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Sebastian Holt pitched 1.1 innings allowing a hit and walking 1. Tommy Martin the 7th inning and allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1. Owen Wheeler took the loss and is now 0-4. He retired 1 batter and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, walking out and striking 1. Brenna Rumpf retired the last 2 batters, giving up 2 hits and striking out 1.

Maine is 5-21 and is 3-3 in America East.

The Black Bears will finally play their home opener on Thursday, April 2nd when they host Bryant at 2 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.