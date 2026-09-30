Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Tuesday September 29th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Bonny Eagle 2 South Portland/Westbrook 0

Brunswick 1 Oxford Hills 0

Cheverus 3 Thornton Academy 1

Cony 7 Morse 0

Edward Little 2 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Foxcroft Academy 9 Dexter 2

Freeport 4 Poland 0

Gorham 4 Scarborough 3

Mount Ararat 5 Brewer 1

Mount Blue 2 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 1

Noble 8 Portland/Deering 0

Old Town 16 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Sanford/Kennebunk 11 Massabesic 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 1 Hampden Academy 1

Brunswick 3 Lewiston 2

Buckfield 1 Mountain Valley 0

Carrabec/Madison 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Greeport 4 Wells 0

Greely 3 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Houlton/GHCA 2 Van Buren 1

John Bapst 3 Ellsworth 1

Leavitt 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Medomak Valley 2 Lawrence 0

Messalonskee 1 Skowhegan 0

Morse 1 Gardiner 1

Orono 3 Fort Kent 3

Penquis Valley 2 Bucksport 1

Pine Tree Academy 6 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Telstar 8 Valley 0

Temple Academy 3 Dirigo 2

Traip Academy 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Winthrop Richmond 2

Yarmouth 6 Waynflete 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor 2 Hampden Academy 1

Brunswick 4 Lewiston 0

Bucksport 1 Old Town 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 York 0

Fort Kent 4 Orono 2

Gardiner 2 Morse 1

Houlton/GHCA 6 VanBuren 1

Kennebunk 3 Cheverus 1

Lake Region 5 Lisbon 1

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Ashland 1

Medomak Valley 0 Lawrence 0

Morse 1 Gardiner 0

Penobscot Valley 5 Central 2

Poland 6 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Rangeley Lakres 2 Carrabec 0

Schenck/Stearns 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Spruce Mountain 3 Leavitt 1

Temple Academy 2 Dirigo 0

Thornton Academy 3 Deering 2

Traip Academy 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Windham 1 Falmouth 0

Winslow 4 Waterville 1

Wiscasset/Boothbay 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Yarmouth 0

Bucksport 3 Maranacook/Winthrop

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Gorham 2

Cony 3 Westbrook 0

Deering 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 0

Gardiner 3 Medomak Valley 0

GSA 3 MDI 0

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Lake Region 1

Greely 3 North Yarmouth/Freeport 1

Messalonskee 3 Hampden Academy 0

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 1

Narraguagus 3 Brewer 1

Portland 3 Kennebunk 2

Scarborough 3 Massabesic/Sacopee 0

South Portland 3 Marshwood 0

Washington Academy 3 Ellsworth 0

Westbrook 3 Cony 0

Windham 3 Noble 1

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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