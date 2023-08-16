Conversation with former Maine Black Bear Andre Miller [AUDIO]

Former Old Town Coyote and Maine Black Bear and now Green Bay Packer Andre Miller joined The Drive on Tuesday, August 15th.

Miller and the Packers are holding joint practices, on Wednesday and Thursday with the New England Patriots and will play on Saturday night, August 19th in an exhibition game. That game (kickoff at 8 p.m.) along with the pregame starting at 5 p.m. will be broadcast on our sister station I-95 WWMJ 95.7, the radio home of the New England Patriots.

If you missed the conversation with Andre Miller you can listen to it below!