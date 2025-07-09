Boys and Girls in grades 1-6 have an opportunity to attend the Cooper and Ace Flagg Basketball ProCamp at the University of Maine August 9-10.

The Camp will take place in The Pit, with 2 sessions being offered. There is a 9-12 Noon session on August 9-10th and a 1 -4 p.m. session on August 9-10th. The cost of each session is $249.00

The maximum age is 13 years old as of August 9, 2025.

Each attendee will receive:

A camp team photo with Cooper and Ace

A limited-edition Cooper and Ace Basketball ProCamp tT-shirt

Additional upgrades available during checkout

To register click HERE

Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches, in addition to Cooper Flagg and Ace Flagg.

Cooper Flagg was the #1 draft choice, and will play for the Dallas Mavericks. His 1st game is Thursday, July 10th when he will play for the Mavericks Summer League Team against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ace Flagg, Cooper's twin brother will be a freshman at the University of Maine and play for the Men's Basketball Team this Fall.

The twin brothers offered a camp last year, that quickly sold out.

