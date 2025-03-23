Cooper Flagg and #1 Duke Beat #9 Baylor 89-66 Moving on to Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Maine native Cooper Flagg and #1 Duke beat #9 Baylor 89-66 in the Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon, March 23, and will move on to the Round of 16.

Flagg finished with 18 points, behind Tyrese Proctor who had a game-high 25 points. Cooper had a game-high 6 assists, and just missed a double-double, with a team-high 9 rebounds. Flagg was 5-11 from the field, including 1-4 from behind the 3-point arc. He was a near perfect 7-9 from the free throw line. Flagg also had 1 blocked shot.

Duke led 47-30 at the end of the 1st Half.

Check out the highlights of the game

Get our free mobile app

Duke will play in the Round of 16 on Thursday, March 27th.