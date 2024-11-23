Cooper Flagg and #12 Duke Beat #17 Arizona 69-55

Cooper Flagg and the #12 Duke Blue Devils defeated #17 Arizona 69-55 in Arizona on Friday night, November 22nd.

Flagg had a game-high 24 points. After scoring just 8 points in the 1st Half, with Duke leading 34-27, he scored 16 points in the 2nd Half. He finished with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

It was Duke's 1st win over a top-25 team in a true road game (at the opposing team's campus) since they beat Michigan State 87-75 on December 3, 2019. It was the 1st win against the Wildcats since they beat Arizona 82-72 in the 2001 NCAA Championship.

Flagg and the Blue Devils will battle #1 Kansas on Tuesday, November 26th in Las Vegas. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Get our free mobile app