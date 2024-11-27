Cooper Flagg and Duke Fall to #1 Kansas 75-72

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils fell to #1 Kansas 75-72 in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, November 26th.

Kansas led by as many as 13 points in the 1st Half, going on a 14-0 run, before Duke was able to close the gap, going on a 12-0 run . Kansas led 41-39 at the end of the 1st Half.

Duke's only lead was 2 points late in the 2nd Half coming with 5:53 left to go in the game, on a Cooper Flagg dunk.

Duke was down 2 points with 2 seconds left in the game, before Kansas made 1-2 free throws. Kon Knueppel missed a 3-pointer which would have tied the game for the Blue Devils with 2 seconds left in the game.

Cooper Flagg, double-teamed for much of the game ended up scoring double figures for the 3rd straight game. He finished with 13 points while ripping down 5 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists.

Duke shot 50.0 percent from the field, going 24-48. They were 11-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 13-18 from the free throw line.

Kansas outrebounded Duke 31-25. It was the 1st time that the Blue Devils were outrebounded all season.

Kansas is now 6-0 on the season while Duke is 4-2. Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for their 1st game since November 16th when they host Seattle on Friday November 29th, with the tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app