Cooper Flagg and Duke Blue Devils Beat Seattle 70-48

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils beat Seattle 70-48 on Friday, November 29th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke led 37-25 at the end of the 1st Half.

Flagg played a team high 26:58 and scored 9 points. He hauled down 9 rebounds to lead Duke and dished out a game-high 7 assists. Flagg was 2-7 shooting from the field, 0-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-7 from the free throw line.

Seattle fell to 2-5 and Duke improved their record to 5-2.. Duke will host Auburn on Wednesday night, December 4th in a ACC-SEC Challenge Game. The tip-off is at 9:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

