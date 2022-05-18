Nokomis Star Cooper Flagg Gets Full Scholarship Offer From Duke

When people think of Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, the first thing that comes to mind is the very high standard of the musicians in their jazz program over the years, but one freshman is putting hoops on the map too.

After leading Nokomis to a 21-1 record, on the way to the Class A State Championship, Cooper Flagg is turning heads.

Michigan and UCLA, were the first to offer Flagg a scholarship to play ball after high school, and now THE powerhouse of college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils, have also put their hat in the ring recently when they wooed him with a full ride.

Flagg is a crazy six feet, eight inches tall. He can shoot the ball extremely well and is super athletic. He has a nose for rebounding and has perfect timing when it comes to shot-blocking. In other words, he is the complete package, and people are starting to take notice.

Cooper Flagg was recently ranked the Number 3 high school freshman basketball player in the country by ESPN. The 200-pound forward is in the cream of the crop for the Class of 2025.

He is set to transfer to Montverde Academy, in Florida.

NBA star Carmelo Anthony recently checked out a battle between Cooper and #1 freshman prospect, Cameron Boozer, who just happens to be the son of former pro, Carlos Boozer.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game this season and managed to maintain a 3.67-grade point average.