Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Beat Florida State 100-65 as Flagg Shaken Up [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke beat Florida State 100-65 on Saturday night, but it was not without worry as Cooper Flagg was shaken up.

Cooper ended up playing 19:30 and scoring 16 points. He was 5-9 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He ended up with 4 assists and 2 steals.

Flagg sat out more than 11 minutes to end the first half, twice leaving the gym to be evaluated after he was struck in the face on a hard foul.

Postgame Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer had this to say about Cooper's 1st Half injury

If Cooper is staying down you know something happened. He doesn't stay on the ground. And fortunately, we have an amazing setup. Our medical team did a great job. Our eye doctor, who handles everything for the team, was here and saw him right away. Fortunately it wasn't anything with the eye itself, it was his eyelid. He got bruised, basically. So once we felt, obviously were weren't going to risk anything, but once we saw and felt very confident that it wasn't something that could get worse, Cooper had some vision issued in the first half, but then tested it out and he said he was good to go And he was so he wasn't lying. He was good. And we'll see the bruising tomorrow, of course, but he's so tough. His mom's yelling at him to rebound and defend and if he's going back in the game, so I didn't really have to say a whole lot. Really glad he's okay.

Duke plays its final home game of the season on Monday, March 3rd, against Wake Forest. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6 p.m.

Check out the video highlights