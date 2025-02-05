Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Cruise to 83-54 Win Over Syracuse
In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket, Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke cruised to a 83-54 win over the Syracuse Orangemen in Syracuse on Wednesday night, February 5th.
Cooper Flagg played 27:39 minutes and scored 11 points, going 4-7 from the field. He was 2-2 from the field and had 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists. He blocked 2 shots.
Duke extended its winning streak to 16 games, its longest winning streak since the Blue Devils won 17 consecutive games to begin the 2005-06 season
No. 2 Duke remains on the road for its next conference clash, making the trip to Clemson on Saturday, February 8th. The Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) and Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) will tip off at 6:30 p.m., on ESPN.
Check out the highlights
