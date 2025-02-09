Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Upset at Clemson 77-71

Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke were upset at Clemson 77-71 on Saturday, February 8th. The loss snapped Duke's winning streak at 16 games.

Cooper Flagg scored 14 of Duke's final 17 points. He finished with 18 points and had a team-high 5 rebounds and 3 steals. He also had 1 block and assists.

Cooper sank 3 3-pointers late in the game, including 1 with less than a minute to go, to give Duke a 71-70 lead.

#2 Duke will play their next 2 games at home. They host California on Wednesday, February 12th. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. with the pregame starting at 8 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Here are the highlights