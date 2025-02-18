Cooper Flagg and #3 Duke Beat Virginia 80-62
Cooper Flagg and the #3 Duke Blue Devils beat Virginia 80-62 on Monday, February 17th in Virginia.
Flagg played 29:46 and had 17 points, sharing the game-high with teammates Kon Knuueppel and Isaiah Evans.
Cooper had a double-double ripping down 14 rebounds, a new career-high. The double-double was his 7th of the season. He also finished with 2 steals and blocked 2 shots.
Cooper was 8-16 from the field, and 1-2 from the free throw line.
Duke led 43--29 at the end of the 1st Half. Flagg had10 points and 11 rebounds in the 1st Half.
Duke will play Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 22nd at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on FOX.
