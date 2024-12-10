Cooper Flagg and #4 Duke Beat Incarnate Ward 72-46

Cooper Flagg and the #4 Duke Blue Devils beat Incarnate Ward 72-46 on Tuesday night, December 10th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg the AP Player of the Week had a relatively quiet night. He played 22:15 minutes, scoring 6 points. He had a 8 rebounds and 2 assists to go along with 1 steal and a blocked shot. He didn't commit a foul.

Duke led 28-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

Duke is now 8-2 and will host George Mason on Tuesday, December 17th at 7 p.m.

