Cooper Flagg and #9 Duke Beat #2 Auburn 84-78

Cooper Flagg and the #9 Duke Blue Devils beat #2 Auburn 84-78 on Wednesday night, December 4th at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Flagg finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points, while ripping down 11 rebounds. He also dished out 4 assists while playing a game-high 37:33 minutes. Flagg had 2 blocks in the game to go along with 3 steals. He didn't turn the ball over once.

Duke led 43-36 at the end of the 1st Half.

Duke shot 29-58 from the field, were 9-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-27 from the free throw line.

In the post-game press conference Duke Coach Jon Scheyer said this on Cooper Flagg's performance and lack of turnovers:

"It was night and day. Being able to coach him - he never fights you. In a game, you can get on him. In practice, he's always wanting to get better in every aspect of the his game. I like the strength that he's playing with. I've always felt like Cooper's a one-time guy. He only needs to see something one time to get adjusted. I saw that with him with [Team] USA and I saw that in high school when he had tough moments. In this short time frame, to see his growth in big time moments, creating shots against high-level defenders, I thought that was big. I think he had 10 rebounds in the 1st Half. His rebounding was incredible. And he had 4 assists. We always track potential assists, and I think tonight was another night he had 10-plus potential assists. I can't say enough about his attitude and his competitiveness in those moments."

This was Auburn's 1st loss. They are now 7-1.

Duke improves to 6-2. Flagg and the Blue Devils return to the hard court on Sunday, December 8th when they travel to play Louisville at 6 p.m.