Approximately 700 basketball campers were set to attend the Cooper and Ace Flagg Basketball Camp, this weekend, August 8-9 at the University of Maine Field House.

With a morning and afternoon session on Saturday August 8th and 9th, campers received hands-on training working on skills from Cooper Flagg, the #1 NBA Draft Pick of the Dallas Mavericks and Ace Flagg, his twin brother, who will be attending the University of Maine and playing basketball for the Black Bears.

With campers broken up into 40 groups they were put through their paces for the 1st half hour in a fast-paced environment with lots of music and lots of clapping, led by Coach Sean.

At 9:30 the campers gathered around in a U as 2 groups formed a tunnel in which Cooper and Ace ran through with lots of high 5's.

Cooper and Ace then addressed the attendees.

Check out some of the photos from the morning session

It wasn't all camp and relaxation for Cooper Flagg, as he was working out in preparation for the upcoming season!