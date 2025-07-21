It's been a year for Cooper Flagg, what with all the awards, being the number 1 draft pick in the NBA, but for a small-town boy from Newport, Maine does it get any better than this? The Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize located in Corinna, Maine has unveiled their 2025 Corn Maize and it is Cooper Flagg!

The Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize is located at 24 Thunder Road in Corinna.

The Corn Maize is open September 13th through October 26th on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. The last entry time is 5 p.m. During Indigenous People's Weekend October 11-13 they will be open the Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 10 to 6 p.m.

They will be celebrating Halloween Day on Saturday, October 25th, with candy being handed out to children during the day. The Maize will NOT be haunted.

Admission prices are $12.00 for ages 4 to 59, $10.00 for ages 60 and up and FREE for children ages 3 and under. There is a group rate for those with 15 or more people, and they'll receive $1.00 off for each person. Season passes are available for $24.00

Visa and Mastercard are accepted, but cash is preferred.

For more information visit their FACEBOOK Page or their website. Their phone number is 207-278-2676 and the phone is answered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission includes corn maize, wagon ride, cow train, jumping pillow and complete play area.

Check out previous 10 years corn maize themes from Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize below

2024

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2023

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2022

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2021

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2020

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2019

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2018

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2017

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2016

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

2015

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maize via Facebook

