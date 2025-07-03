It was a big day for Cooper Flagg on Wednesday, July 2nd.

He signed his pro contract with the Dallas Mavericks, a reported 4-year deal worth 62.7 million dollars!

And then posed for a photo shoot giving the world the first look of him in his #32 uniform that he will wear with the Mavericks.

And dropped a hint the other day as to whether he would appear in the Dunk Contest

He also has started public appearances, stopping by the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp.

