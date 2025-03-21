Cooper Flagg Featured in New Gatorade Commercial [VIDEO]

Get ready to see lots of Cooper Flagg hopefully over the next 2 weeks! Not only will be Flagg leading #1 Duke into their opening round game with Mt. St. Mary's this afternoon, but he's being featured in a new Gatorade commercial!

The commercial features Flagg, JuJu Watkins from USC, and Paige Bueckers from UConn.

Check out the best of Cooper Flagg from his freshman year!

