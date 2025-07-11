Cooper Flagg made his NBA debut last night, July 10th, as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League.

The game was broadcast on ESPN.

His first points came off of a steal as he dribbled down the court and dunked it home.

He finished with 10 points on 5-for-21 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Flagg also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and the biggest block of the night.

With 1:10 remaining and the Mavericks trailing by 1, Flagg blocked Los Angeles shooting guard DJ Steward, and Ryan Nembhard capitalized at the other end with a 3-pointer to give Dallas its 87-85 lead.

Check out the video highlights.

Here's the schedule and how you can watch the Mavericks and Cooper Flagg in the remaining Summer League games! (All times Eastern Time)

July 12: vs. San Antonio Spurs (4:00 PM ESPN)

July 14: vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:30 PM NBA TV)

July 16: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM , ESPN)

Mavericks' Coash Jason Kidd had this to say about Cooper's debut last night

