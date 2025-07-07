You know they are working overtime to manufacture and sell Cooper Flagg's #32 jersey!

Want to see how they're made? Check out the video!

Imagine how many people are making these just to keep up with the demand in the State of Maine!

Are you going to buy one? Take the poll and let us know!

The Dallas Mavericks will play in the NBA Summer League July 10-20 in Las Vegas. Here's the schedule and how you can watch the Mavericks and Cooper Flagg! (All times Eastern Time)

July 10: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8:00 PM , ESPN)



July 12: vs. San Antonio Spurs (4:00 PM ESPN)



July 14: vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:30 PM NBA TV)



July 16: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM , ESPN)