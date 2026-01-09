Despite Cooper Flagg's double-double, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Utah Jazz on the road Thursday night, January 8th 116-114.

Flagg finished with a team-high 26 points shooting 10-18 from the field. He was 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 10 rebounds and dished out a team-high 8 assists. He had 3 steals and 1 blocked shot, playing a team-high 38 minutes.

Check out his video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks will play at Chicago against the Bulls on Saturday, January 10th at 8 p.m.

