Flagg’s Double-Double Not Enough as Mavericks Fall to Jazz 116-114 [VIDEO]
Despite Cooper Flagg's double-double, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Utah Jazz on the road Thursday night, January 8th 116-114.
Flagg finished with a team-high 26 points shooting 10-18 from the field. He was 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 10 rebounds and dished out a team-high 8 assists. He had 3 steals and 1 blocked shot, playing a team-high 38 minutes.
Check out his video highlights.
Cooper and the Mavericks will play at Chicago against the Bulls on Saturday, January 10th at 8 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
Winter Olympics 2026: Meet Team USA
The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of 2026 will take place in Milano Cortina, Italy. Here are some of the incredible stars representing the United States during the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton